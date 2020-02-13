Arunachal Pradesh Civil Services Exam Notification Released

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released Civil Service exam notice

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released notification for the Public Service Combined Competitive (APPSCC) (Prelim and Main) exam 2020. The Commission has advertised 79 vacancies for different posts. The online application will close on March 16 at 4 pm.

An applicant must hold a graduation degree from a recognized university to be eligible for this recruitment. The candidate must not be younger than 21 years and older than 32 years as on March 16, 2020.

Relaxation on upper age is permissible to applicants belonging to Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes, Defence Service Personnel, and PwD category candidates.

The APPSCC examination will comprise of two stages - Prelim exam, and Main exam. The main exam will comprise of a written exam and an interview.

The APPSC Prelim exam will consist of 2 papers of objective type questions. Prelim exam will only be a screening test and based on marks scored in this exam candidates equal to 12 times the number of vacancies advertised will be called for main exam.

The written part of main exam will be held for 8 papers. The paper will be subjective in nature. Candidates who score the minimum qualifying marks in the main exam will be called for interview.

Click here for more Jobs News