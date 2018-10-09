AP DSC 2018 Notification To Be Released Soon

AP DSC 2018 Notification Update

Official notification for Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) teacher recruitment is expected soon. As per reports, the AP DSC 2018 notice will be released tomorrow (October 10, 2018). While exam is said to be held in November-December, the application process will be over within first week of November. In April 2018, it was announced that a total of 10351 posts will be filled through the AP DSC exam.

The AP DSC exam is held for teacher recruitment and this year onwards the State Public Service Commission will conduct it. The recruitment is usually held for the posts of School Assistant (Languages, Non Languages), Language Pandit, Physical Education Teacher and secondary grade teacher.

As of now, the official website of APTET (aptet.apcfss.in) has released the AP DSC 2018 syllabus. For posts like school assistant, language pandit, secondary grade teacher and physical education teachers syllabus has been released subject wise. For the AP DSC exam, syllabus is available for Telugu, Odia, Kannada, Mathematics, Biological Science, Social Studies, Urdu, Tamil, English, Hindi, Sanskrit and Physical Science.

Soon after the notification is released, candidates can get the exam pattern, schedule and other relevant details.

Application process will begin thereafter and candidates have to complete the application submission formalities, including submission of application fees, within the deadline.

