Allahabad High Court Result: Steno, Driver, Group D, C Result Released; Check Here

Allahabad High Court results of successful candidates have been declared.

Allahabad High Court result: Allahabad High Court has released the written examinations' result of (Stage-I) for Group 'D' Cadre (Post Code 04) & Group 'C' (Clerical cadre, Post Code 02) which were conducted on January 20, 2019 and for Drivers Grade-IV (Post Code 03) & Stenographer Grade-III (Post Code 01) were conducted on January 21, 2019. On the basis of Written Examinations (Stage-I), Allahabad High Court results of successful candidates have been declared.

"The result/candidature of the final selected candidates is purely provisional and shall be subject to the outcome of Writ Petition(s), if any, pending before this Hon'ble Court or Lucknow Bench of this Court or any other Court," said the Allahabad High Court result notification.

Allahabad High Court result: List of the results declared today

Click on this link to check following results

(1) The list of successful candidates in Written Examination (Stage-I) conducted for Group 'D' cadre posts (Post Code 04).

(2) The list of successful candidates in Written Examination (Stage-I) conducted for Group 'C' (Clerical Cadre, Post Code 02) posts.

(3) The list of successful candidates in Written Examination (Stage-I) conducted for Drivers Gr.-IV (Post Code 03).

(4) The list of successful candidates in Written Examination (Stage-I) conducted for Stenographer Grade-III posts (Post Code 04).

According to a statement from the Allahabad High Court, the Stage-II examination (Hindi/English Computer Type Test) for Group 'C' (Clerical cadre) is scheduled to be held from March 8 to 11, 2019, and Stage-II examination (Hindi/English Stenography and Hindi/English Computer Type Test) for Stenographer Grade-III is scheduled to be held from March 10 to 11, 2019 and Stage-II examination (on OMR sheets) for Group 'D' cadre posts is scheduled to be held on March 10, 2019.

The Allahabad High Court admit card for all the above mentioned posts of the shortlisted candidates will be live from February 28, 2019 till the date of examination, said the notification.

Click here for more Jobs News