Allahabad Bank SO Recruitment 2019: Apply For 92 Posts Online

Allahabad bank will recruit 92 Specialist Officers

Allahabad Bank has announced 92 Specialist Officer vacancies and has begun online application for the recruitment process. Out of the total 92 SO vacancies available, 14 are in JMG Scale-I and 78 are in MMG Scale-II. The selection will be done on the basis of an online test and interview. However, the selection process may vary depending on the number of applications received for a post. The online test will be conducted in June 2019 tentatively. The last date to apply for this recruitment is April 29, 2019.

The eligibility criteria for different posts are different and an applicant is advised to read the recruitment advertisement for post-specific eligibility requirement.

The candidates joining in JMG Scale-I will remain initially on probation for a period of two years and those joining in MMG Scale-II will remain on a probation period of one year from the date of joining in the Bank's service which may be extended at the Bank's discretion.

Candidates selected will have to sign a Financial cum Surety Bond for rendering service to the Bank for minimum period of three years. The bond amount for JMG Scale I is rupees 1 Lakh and for MMG Scale II is rupees 2 Lakh.

Allahabad Bank SO Recruitment 2019: Application Link Here

The application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates is Rs. 100 and for all other candidates is Rs. 600.

The call letters for the online examination will be released on the bank's official website prior to the exam.

