AIIMS Announces Revised Exam Date For Nursing Officer Exam

AIIMS Nursing Officer Exam In January 2019

'Due to the announcement of Election in Rajasthan and Telangana by the Central Election Commission the date of Recruitment Examination for the above post has been rescheduled,' reads an official statement from Assistant Controller (Exams), AIIMS regarding the recruitment exam of Nursing Officer. The exam which was scheduled to be held on December 7, 2018 has now been rescheduled on January 7, 2019. AIIMS will conduct the exam for recruitment of Nursing Officers at AIIMS, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Patna and Raipur.

'The Scheme of Examination is also being uploaded with important dates. Other terms and conditions mentioned in the advertisement will remain unchanged,' the recruiting body clarifies further.

Online registration for AIIMS nursing officer recruitment ended on October 29, 2018.

Candidates will receive their admit card in due course of time. Admit cards will be available online at the official website aiimsexams.org.

On the other hand, the recruitment cell of AIIMS has also released the recruitment exam schedule of Group 'A' and Group 'B' posts. The exams will begin on November 30, 2018 and will continue till January 31, 2019. AIIMS has already begun uploading the registration status of the application forms submitted for the posts. Recruitment exams will be conducted for Junior Engineer (Electrical, Civil), Junior Physiotherapist, Occupational Therapist, Assistant Administrative Officer, Technical Assistant (ENT), Technician (Radiotherapy) Gd-II, Tutor in Nursing and Junior Hindi Translator.

