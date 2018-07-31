AIIMS To Release 'Application Status' For Nursing Officer Applicants, Next Week

AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2018: Application Status, Exam Date

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the application status of all the candidates who have registered for the Nursing Officer post recruitment, next week. As per the exam schedule released by AIIMS, the status of application and rejected application with reason of rejection will be released on August 8, 2018. Candidates will be allowed to uploading images/ documents till August 16, 2018. The exam will be held on September 16, 2018.

AIIMS Nursing Officer Admit Card

AIIMS will release the admit card for Nursing Officer exam on September 16, 2018. 'The candidates are advised to bring Admit Card downloaded from AIIMS website at the time of Written Test and hand over the same to the Invigilator during marking their attendance, failing which their candidature/ performance in the written test will not be considered,' reads the notification. The results will be announced on September 26, 2018.

AIIMS Nursing Officer Exam: Pattern, Syllabus, Other Details

The exam will comprise of 200 questions and candidates will be allowed 3 hours to complete it. While the qualifying marks for candidates belonging to general category is 50%, it is 45% for OBC and 40% for SC & ST. 'The syllabus will be in accordance with education qualification and experience as mentioned in the advertisement,' reads the official notification about the syllabus of the exam.

In case of ties, it will be resolved using the date of birth and by comparing the number of wrong answers/ negative marks where those with less wrong answers / negative marks will be placed higher.

A total of 551 posts will be filled through the AIIMS Nursing Officer exam. Application process for the nursing officer was completed on July 12.

