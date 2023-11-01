AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023: 142 Vacancies Available, Maximum Salary Rs 1.77 Lakh

AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2023: Candidates should be between 18 and 45 years of age.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Gorakhpur, has released a recruitment notification for 42 posts. These posts include 16 categories, such as clinical instructor, staff nurse, medical social worker, librarian, store keeper, hostel warden, stenographer, cashier, and PA to the Principal. The majority of the positions consist of nurses. The application process for these positions started on October 28, 2023, and the last date to submit the application is November 21, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website - aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in. The selection process for various Group A, B, and C vacancies will comprise a written test and document verification.

Age limit:

Candidates applying for these positions should be between 18 and 45 years of age. Eligibility criteria and age limits may vary depending on the specific posts.

For more details, check the official notification here.

Salary range for selected candidates

Selected candidates will receive salaries at different pay levels as per the 7th Pay Commission, depending on the post they apply for. The salary ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 1,77,500 per month.

Steps to apply:

Visit the official website - aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in.

Click on the "Careers" link on the homepage.

Find and click on the application link for the recruitment of Non-Faculty Group A, B, and C posts, which will open a new page.

Register by entering the required details. A unique registration number will be generated.

Pay the necessary fees and download the PDF for future reference.

Application fees: