All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2019 Result Declared

AIBE Result 2019: All India Bar Examination result released on the official website

All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XIV result has been released and is available on the official website. The examination was held on September 15, 2019. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their result from the official website, 'allindiabarexamination.com'. The result for certain exam centres have been withheld, however, on account of complaints received by the Monitoring Committee.

AIBE is an exit examination which a lawyer needs to pass within two years of his enrollment into the rolls of the Bar Council. An advocate must pass the AIBE examination in order to be awarded "Certificate of Practice" by the Bar Council of India.

AIBE XIV Result: Direct Link

As far as the examination centres for which the results have been withheld are concerned, a notice on the AIBE website reads, "The results of AIBE-XIV for the following centers have been withheld,

Center code-15 (Visakhapatnam)

Center code- 35 (Bhopal)

Center code-36 (Jabalpur)

Center code- 53 (Allahabad)

Center code- 54 (Allahabad)

Center code- 55 (Allahabad)

Center code- 56 (Allahabad)

Center code- 57 (Allahabad)

Center code- 58 (Allahabad)

The matter relating to the concerned center/s is pending inquiry as per the direction of the Honorable Monitoring Committee due to complaints related to the examination held at the center/s. Therefore, the decision of the committee shall be updated and intimated later. "

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.