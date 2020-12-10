Airports Authority Of India Announces One-Year Apprenticeship

AAI recruitment 2020: Apply online till December 31

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications for ITI trade apprenticeship, graduate apprenticeship and diploma apprenticeship. Candidates can fill and submit the application form which is available on the official website. The last date for submission of the application forms is December 31.

A total of 180 apprentices will be filled through this recruitment.

Candidates belonging to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa from Western region are eligible for the apprenticeship.

ITI Trade candidates should possess ITI/NCVT certificate and Degree, Diploma candidates should possess full time regular four years Degree in Engineering or three years Diploma from institutions recognized by AICTE.

Candidates who have passed the qualifying exam on or after March 1, 2018 are eligible. "Students who have appeared for final year examination and awaiting results may also apply, however, their engagement shall be subject to qualifying the essential Equivalent qualification and production of Certificate," AAI has said.

Candidates must be between 18-26 years as on November 30, 2020.

"Selection for engagement of Apprentices would be based on percentage (%) of marks in the qualifying examination. The Selection will be based on Interview/verification of certificates/testimonials and submission of certificate of medical fitness (to be obtained only from a Gazetted Government Medical Officer/Medical Officer of a Government Undertaking) at the time of joining," AAI has mentioned in the notification.

AAI will shortlist candidates for interview or document verification. Such candidates will be intimated about the interview through their registered email-ID only.

