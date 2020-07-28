AAI To Recruit Junior Executives Through GATE Score. No Written Test To Be Held

AAI Recruitment 2020: Airports Authority Of India Announces Jobs, Selection Through GATE 2019

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced jobs for engineering graduates, selection to which will be through GATE 2019 score. There will be no written or computer based test for selection to the post.

AAI will fill 180 vacancies in Junior Executive post in Civil, Electrical and Electronics disciplines.

"Online applications, through the official website of Airports Authority of India i.e., www.aai.aero, are invited from eligible candidates, who have appeared for GATE 2019 and are also meeting the eligibility criteria for filling up the vacancies, on regular basis through Direct Recruitment," AAI has notified. Application process will begin on August 3."Screening and eligibility will be based on the details provided by the candidate. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of GATE 2019 Marks will be called directly for document verification which will be held at Corporate Headquarters at New Delhi," AAI has said in the notification.

First, candidates will be called for document verification. "During document verification, the candidate will have to produce their Original Certificates along with a proof of identity and one set of self-attested photocopies of the Certificates. If the identity of the candidate is in doubt or he/she is not able to produce the requisite documents or there is mismatch of information in the documents, his/her candidature will be rejected. No additional time will be given for producing original documents," as per the job notification.

After the document verification, selection will be made as per merit list prepared on the basis of GATE marks obtained by the candidates appeared for document verification.

The last date for submission of application is September 3.

