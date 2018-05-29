Woman Rescued After Week Long Search In Jammu, Abductor Held The woman, hailing from Roun Domail village of Udhampur district, was allegedly abducted by a man from another community about a week ago, prompting the police to lodge a case and launch a hunt, a police official said.

A 35-year-old woman was rescued from the clutches of her abductor, who was arrested here, while a minor girl was reunited with her family in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.



The week-long hunt came to an end yesterday, when the police traced the woman to a bus stand in Jammu, he added.



Her abductor, identified as Abdul Kareem, 35, a resident of the same village as that of the woman, was arrested during the raid, the police official said, adding that the woman was handed over to her family after completing the legal formalities.



Meanwhile, a police party found a 12-year-old girl roaming in the Bari Brahmana area of Samba district during patrolling yesterday, the official said.



The girl told the police that her name was Sushila and that she hailed from Chattarpur village in Madhya Pardesh.



After arduous efforts, the police managed to trace her parents, who are currently residing in the Bari Brahmana area, and the girl was handed over to them, the official said.





