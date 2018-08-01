Revenue Official Arrested For Molestating Woman In Jammu And Kashmir

Woman alleged that the officer molested her when she visited his office on Monday. (Representational)

A revenue official was arrested for allegedly molesting a widow inside his office chamber in the outskirts of Jammu city, police said today.

Naib-Tehsildar Hans Raj was arrested after the victim lodged a written complaint against him at the Khour police station yesterday, a police official said.

The woman alleged that the officer molested her when she visited his office on Monday for settlement of her case in appointment on compassionate grounds, he said.

An FIR under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Jammu and Kashmir state Ranbir Penal Code was registered against the man, the official said.