National Panthers Party Demands Dissolution Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly

The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (NPP) today threatened to launch an agitation to press for dissolution of the Assembly which was kept under suspended animation after the fall of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state in June.

Criticising the decision of keeping the assembly in suspended animation for the last 116 days, NPP chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh claimed that never before had any assembly been kept in a similar situation for such a long time where none of the parties had the requisite strength.

"We will hold state-wide protests besides demonstrations outside Parliament shortly if the assembly is not dissolved forthwith," he said.

Saying it is "unconstitutional", Mr Singh sought the intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind to "safeguard the constitution and rule of law" by ordering early dissolution of the assembly.

The NPP leader said suspension of assembly was supposed to be temporary to determine whether any political party or combination of parties had the requisite majority to form the government.