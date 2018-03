A youth, from Akhnoor area near Jammu, has been arrested for allegedly raping an underage girl with special needs of his village, the police said today.Shallu Megh of Badgal village was arrested after the survivor's father complained that his "mentally disturbed" daughter was raped by the youth on Sunday, a police official said.The girl's father said her underage daughter had gone out with her 9-year-old brother for some work but was waylaid by Shallu and raped, the official said.He said after committing the crime Shallu fled the scene. The police said a case, under various sections including rape, has been registered and the accused arrested.The official said a medical examination was conducted on the girl and the report is awaited.