Landslide Forces Closure Of New Route To Vaishno Devi Shrine

Officials said landslide triggered by rains hit the track, causing some damage to the infrastructure

A landslide today struck the Tarakote Marg, the new seven-km track to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, forcing its closure, a senior police officer said.



However, no one was injured in the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Tahir Sajad Bhat said.



Mr Bhat said the landslide occurred along the new track near Himkoti and efforts were on to clear the debris.



The new track was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 19.



Officials said the landslide triggered by rains hit the track around 8 am, causing some damage to the infrastructure.





The new track between Banganga and Adhkuwari was approved by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in February 2011 to decongest the rush of pilgrims on the existing six-km track.Almost the entire track has been covered with sturdy shelter sheds to protect pilgrims against shooting stones and rain.Pilgrimage to the cave shrine atop the Trikuta hills was going on smoothly from the traditional route.