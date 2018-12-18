Jammu Man Kills Self After Woman's Family Rejects Marriage Proposal: Cops

The man suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and later died (Representational)

A 25-year-old man Tuesday allegedly committed suicide by setting himself on fire after his marriage proposal was rejected by the family of the girl he loved, officials said.

Vikram Singh, a resident of Talab Tillo locality, went to the girl's home at Jagti Colony in Nagrota area of the city with a marriage proposal, claiming to be in love with her, the official added.

However, as his proposal was turned down, the man, in a fit of rage, poured kerosene over his body and set himself on fire.

"He suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and later died at government medical college hospital. We have initiated inquest proceedings in this connection," a police officer said.