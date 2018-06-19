3 Girls Die After Being Washed Away By Swirling River Water In Jammu Three girls died after being washed away by the swirling waters of a river in the outskirts of Jammu city, police said today.

Six girls, in an age group of eight to 14 years, were bathing in a the river at Jajjar Kotli belt last evening, when suddenly the water level rose and they were washed away by the strong currents, a police officer said.



Three girls were rescued in an injured state and were hospitalised. The bodies of the other three -- Nimita, Niharika and Joyti -- were recovered in a rescue operation launched by the locals and police, he said.





