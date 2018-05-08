Woman Who Faked Weddings To Steal Gold, Cash, Arrested In Rajasthan A special police team was formed which started search operations for the gang members by collecting and going through their call details.

Police arrested a gang of 5 people who were scamming families with fake weddings (Representational) Jaipur: A woman was arrested in Rajasthan for posing a bride, only to run away with gold, silver and cash after the wedding was solemnised, police said on Tuesday. Four of her accomplices were also held.



Rajasthan Police busted a gang of five persons, who used to allegedly pose as bride, mother-in-law and maternal father-in-law, and two masterminds who trapped innocent families for weddings, and later ran off with gold, silver and cash soon after the marriage.



According to Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Tank, a complaint was lodged by one Biharilal against Riya alias Seema.



In the complaint, he alleged his son Pawan was married to Riya on March 8.



"Our relatives offered gold and silver jewellery to the bride and cash of Rs 8,000," said the complainant.



However, the bride, on March 10, ran away with the gifted jewels and cash, he alleged.



Police registered a case on the basis of his complaint and started a thorough search for the fake bride and her family members.



A special police team was formed which started search operations for the gang members by collecting and going through their call details. The team also visited Delhi, Fatehabad, Agra and Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.



On Tuesday, police arrested Riya. She is married to Sanjay Nayak, a resident of Delhi. Her fake mother-in-law, Sanju, the widow of Sanjay Ghiyara, also a resident of Delhi was also arrested.



Police also nabbed the mastermind of the crime, Anil, a resident of Fatehabad, in Agra district and Ramdev, resident of Agra, who played the role of maternal father-in-law in this context.



The gang leader, Gopal, a resident of Firozabad was also arrested, and questioned to find out the details.



A thorough probe revealed some of the gang members were involved in such fake weddings in Dhaulpur in Rajakhedi and Basedi areas in Rajasthan as well.



Investigation was on to collect the stolen jewels and cash.



