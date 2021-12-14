Woman Kills Her 2 Children In Jaipur, Later Ends Her Life: Report

The dead were identified as Manisha Sethi, her daughter Namrata and son Kavyansh (Representational)

A woman allegedly died by suicide after hanging her two children in Rajasthan's Jaipur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Singod Khurd village where a woman along with her son and daughter were found dead in a room in the morning.

The woman's husband who worked at Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC), Jaipur returned to work on Monday after vacations, DSP Govindgarh Sandeep Saraswat said.

On Tuesday, when she did not come out of her room, her in-laws broke the door and found all three dead.

They were identified as Manisha Sethi (32), her daughter Namrata (10) and son Kavyansh (1.5).

Prima facie, the woman took the step owing to a domestic dispute. The exact cause of death will be known in the forensic report, police told news agency PTI.

The bodies have been kept at a government hospital for the autopsy proceedings, they added.

