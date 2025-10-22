Advertisement
3 Injured As MLA's Son Rams Audi Into 2 Cars, Attacks Man Driving One Of Them

The student has been identified as Yuvraj, son of former Rajasthan minister Rajkumar Sharma

Read Time: 2 mins
The Audi driven by the school student rammed two cars in Jaipur
  • Audi driven rashly by school student rams two cars in Jaipur
  • Underage driver claims to be son of Congress MLA Rajkumar Sharma
  • Three people in Swift hit by Audi injured, police complaint states
Jaipur:

An Audi rashly driven by a school student rammed two cars in Jaipur on Tuesday, the police said.

The underage driver told the police he is the son of Congress MLA Rajkumar Sharma, and allegedly turned aggressive toward the driver of the car that he rammed, according to the first information report (FIR).

The Audi rammed a Maruti Swift before it hit a wall. Pulkit Pareek and two others who were in the Swift were injured. Pareek filed the FIR.

He said he was taking a friend to a hospital when a fast and rashly driven Audi came and hit his car from the rear at 2.11 pm on Tuesday.

No one suffered major injuries, Pratap Nagar police station inspector Rajendra sharma said.

However, Pareek in the FIR alleged he and his friends were injured. He said when they came out of the Swift after the Audi rammed it, they found the driver to be very young, about 15-16 years old.

Pareek said the teen introduced himself as Yuvraj Sharma, the son of Congress MLA Rajkumar Sharma. Yuvraj Sharma is a school student. He allegedly became aggressive and even tried to assault the complainant, the FIR said.

The Audi's airbags deployed after hitting the two cars.

One of the cars damaged by the Audi left the scene and its driver did not file a complaint, the police said.

