5 Dead, 35 Hurt In Huge Jaipur Fire As 2 Trucks Collide Outside Petrol Pump

At least five persons were killed in a massive fire that broke out following a truck collision outside a petrol pump in Rajasthan's Jaipur this morning. The incident took place around 5:30 am on Ajmer Road when a CNG tanker parked near the petrol pump caught fire after a truck collided with other vehicles.

According to officials, several more people are feared dead, while 35 others have been injured. Several victims are in a critical condition, officials added.

At present, efforts are being made to extinguish the fire which has engulfed several vehicles parked nearby.

The victims are being taken to a hospital and rescue operations are underway.

Visuals of the incident show a massive blaze and a cloud of black smoke above it - which can be seen from several kilometers away. Several cars were also burnt.

According to preliminary information, the truck that hit the other vehicles was reportedly loaded with a chemical.

"The fire has engulfed several trucks. The number of trucks involved in the incident is not clear. Some people with burn injuries have been rushed to hospitals in ambulances," Station House Officer (SHO), Bhankrota, Manish Gupta told news agency PTI.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has also reached the hospital to meet the victims.

In another incident earlier this week, drivers of two trucks died after their vehicles caught fire following a collision in Rajasthan's Nagaur district. The traffic on the highway was halted till the fire was doused, officials said.