Rajasthan Cop Caught Taking Bribe From Rape-Accused, Arrested

The police constable allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the rape-accused. (Representational)

A police constable in Rajasthan's Dausa district has been arrested for allegedly taking bribe from a rape accused, promising to get charges against him dropped, an anti-corruption bureau official said today.

Dharm Singh, the constable, had demanded Rs 50,000 from the accused and the deal was settled at Rs 40,000. The constable was caught while he was accepting a part of the bribe.

"After verification of the complaint against him, a trap was laid and he was caught while he was taking the money," the official said.

The cop has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

