Pakistani Prisoner Killed In Jaipur Jail In Brawl Over TV Volume, Say Officials

Authorities say four prisoners were watching TV in the jail when a quarrel started.

Jaipur | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: February 20, 2019 17:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS

The victim, from Sialkot in Pakistan, was serving a life sentence in Jaipur Central Jail


Jaipur: 

Highlights

  1. Three prisoners bashed the Pak convict's head in with a stone: Police
  2. The Pak prisoner was serving a life term in Jaipur Central Jail
  3. Senior police officers, forensics team have rushed to the jail

A Pakistani convict serving a life term in Rajasthan's Jaipur Central Jail was murdered allegedly by other inmates after a fight over TV volume, prison officials said on Wednesday.

Shakir Ullah from Sialkot had spent eight years in the jail, since his arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2011. In 2017, he was sentenced to life in prison.

Officials say four prisoners were watching TV when a quarrel broke out. As the fight escalated, the three convicts used a large stone and bashed Shakir Ullah's head in, said Laxman Gaur, Additional Commissioner (Crime), Jaipur. It is not clear yet how they got hold of such a large stone and whether any policemen were around.

Senior police officers, a forensics team and district officials have rushed to the jail.

More details are awaited.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jaipur Central JailPak man killed in Jaipur jailShakir Ullah
हिंदी में पढ़ें

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
EarthquakeAero IndiaSupermoonAnil AmbaniKulbhushan JadhavDelhi RainDonald TrumpKorum MallLive TVIPL Schedule 2019HOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HIPL TicketsSharad PawarMaghi PurnimaAkash AmbaniAnil AmbaniVivo V15 ProMi 9S10

................................ Advertisement ................................