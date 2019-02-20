Pakistani Prisoner Killed In Jaipur Jail In Brawl Over TV Volume, Say Officials

The victim, from Sialkot in Pakistan, was serving a life sentence in Jaipur Central Jail

A Pakistani convict serving a life term in Rajasthan's Jaipur Central Jail was murdered allegedly by other inmates after a fight over TV volume, prison officials said on Wednesday.

Shakir Ullah from Sialkot had spent eight years in the jail, since his arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2011. In 2017, he was sentenced to life in prison.

Officials say four prisoners were watching TV when a quarrel broke out. As the fight escalated, the three convicts used a large stone and bashed Shakir Ullah's head in, said Laxman Gaur, Additional Commissioner (Crime), Jaipur. It is not clear yet how they got hold of such a large stone and whether any policemen were around.

Senior police officers, a forensics team and district officials have rushed to the jail.

More details are awaited.

