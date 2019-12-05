Mumbai Teen, A Hotel Management Trainee In Jaipur, Allegedly Raped By Staff: Report

A 19-year old hotel management trainee was allegedly raped by an employee of the hotel

A 19-year old girl was allegedly raped by an employee of a hotel where she was undergoing training as part of her hotel management course in Jaipur, the police said today.

The survivor, a resident of Mumbai, filed a police case with the Kho Nagorian police station in Jaipur on Wednesday alleging that the accused raped her in the vicinity of the hotel last week.

"She attended a party hosted by some friends in a club where the accused was also present. After the party, he took the girl to a place near the hotel, where he works, and allegedly raped her," the police told news agency Press Trust of India.

"The matter is under investigation. No arrest has been made so far," the police added.

