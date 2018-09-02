Man, Two Sons Stabbed To Death In Jaipur Over Land Dispute

A case has been registered and efforts are on to arrest the culprits, police said (Representational)

A man and his two sons were allegedly stabbed to death on the premises of Banswara district hospital on Saturday following a dispute over land between two parties, police said.

The victims had gone to the hospital when they were attacked with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons, they said.

Shabbir, 65, and one of his two sons Sharif died on the spot, police said.

His second son Shahid died at a hospital in Udaipur, they added.

Police said a scuffle broke out between Shabbir and the accused party over some matter related to land on Friday night.

Some people were injured and admitted to the hospital, they added.

On Friday, Shabbir and his sons were visiting one of their family members when they were attacked by the other party, police said.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to arrest the culprits, they said.