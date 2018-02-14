Man Throws Acid On Woman In Rajasthan For Refusing Advances , Ends Up Hurting Himself Too

A 27-year-old married woman was attacked with acid at a shopping mall in Jaipur's Triton Mall in Jhotwara area, for refusing advances by the accused. The man, a 35-year-old rickshaw puller, also ended up burning himself while throwing acid on the woman who works in the housekeeping department at the mall.The accused and the woman lived in the same locality and the former had been pressurising her to live with him but she had refused. He had been married twice but both of his wives did not live with him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Gupta.While the woman received 15 percent burn injuries, the man suffered 20 percent injuries, he said. "Both of them have been admitted to the hospital and the accused is under detention of the police," Mr Gupta added.Meanwhile, secretary of district legal services authority - Jaipur metropolitan Satya Prakash Soni sent a team to the hospital to probe the matter. A member of the team said the victim will be issued compensation after completing formalities.