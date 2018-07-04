Man Arrested For Raping 3-Year-Old In Jaipur

Upon hearing her daughter's cries for help, the victim's mother rushed to the scene. (Representational)

A man accused of raping a three-year-old girl was arrested, police said today. Pavan Raiger, 25, the victim's neighbour, lured her to an isolated corner and raped her while she was playing with her friends near her home in Kanota area on Monday night, they said.

Upon hearing her daughter's cries for help, the victim's mother rushed to the scene but the accused managed to escape, they added.

A labourer, Raiger was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he raped the girl. He was held last night from Paldi Meena village and confessed to the crime, police said.

The victim was admitted in surgical ICU of JK Lone hospital and her condition was stable, Deputy Superintendent of the hospital Archana Johri had said yesterday.

