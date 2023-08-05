Jaipur Official's Husband, 2 Others Caught Taking Rs 2 Lakh Bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested Sushil Gurjar, the husband of Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar, and two others for allegedly taking Rs 2 lakh as a bribe in exchange for issuing a land lease.

A complaint with the police claimed that Sushil Gurjar, through his aides - Narayan Singh and Anil Dubey, had been demanding Rs 2 lakh from the complainant to expedite the approval of a lease application for a plot. Officials laid a trap based on the complaint and arrested them.

During a search of Sushil Gurjar's home, officials recovered over Rs 40 lakh in cash. Over Rs 8 lakh in cash was recovered from Narayan Singh's home.

Various teams of the ACB are searching multiple locations, including the residences and other premises of the accused.

A case has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigations are underway.

The Municipal Corporation Jaipur Heritage has a Congress board. In June, Munesh Gurjar and a few other Congress councilors protested against the then commissioner of the corporation and accused him of corruption. They had also staged a dharna in the corporation headquarters demanding action against the officer.