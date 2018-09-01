BJP Leader's Son, Drunk, Runs Over Labourers In Jaipur, 2 Dead: Police

Drunk BJP leader's runs over labourers sleeping on the pavement in Jaipur

A speeding vehicle ran over four labourers sleeping on the pavement in Jaipur on Friday. Two of the four labourers have died, said the police. A local BJP leader's son, who was behind the wheels has been arrested, after passers-by handed him over to the police.

" The car hit people sleeping on a footpath, yesterday. Four people were injured and admitted to the hospital. This morning we were informed that two of them have died, " said the local police officer, Mr Narendra.

The accused driver Bharat Bhushan Meena, 35, was drunk and the alcohol level in his blood was nine times the legal limit, said the police.

Bharat and his friends, who were also drunk, first hit the pavement under the flyover near Gandhi Nagar railway station say reports. When the driver accelerated and tried flee, he lost control and crushed the sleeping labourers.

The police have charged Bharat with attempt to murder and rash driving under the influence of alcohol.

The SUV is registered in the name of Bharat's father, Badri Narayan Meena, a leader of the BJP's Kissan Morcha. Footage showed the vehicle had posters of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's Gauarav Yatra on the rear windscreen.