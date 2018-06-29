Gurjar Delegation Meet Rajasthan Minister Over Quota Demands

Kirori Singh Bainsla alleged that slow progress had been made by the state government (File)

A Gurjar delegation led by leader Kirori Singh Bainsla today met Rajasthan Social Justice Minister Arun Chaturvedi over their demands, including reservation for members of the community.

The meeting was held to review the progress in the agreement they had signed with the state government last month over their various demands, including five per cent reservation.

Mr Bainsla alleged that slow progress had been made by the state government and said it should show seriousness to execute the agreement to fulfill the demands of the community.

Spokesperson of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, Himmat Singh, said that the discussion in the meeting were related to the progress of the government's assurances to look into their demand in a time-bound manner.

He said the next meeting of the group of ministers with the Gurjar delegation will be held on July 1.