Bus Falls Into Drain In Rajasthan, 6 Injured

Six people were injured after a Rajasthan Roadways bus they were travelling in fell into a drain on Tuesday morning in Chaksu, 40 km from Jaipur.



The bus with 25 passengers was travelling from Jaipur to Kota and the accident took place on NH-12 near Sheetla dam.

The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital and a rescue operation was launched.

A crane and a boat were used to take the bus out of the drain. All the passengers have been rescued.

The locals have reportedly been demanding construction of concrete walls on the sides of the bridge to prevent such accidents.