At 59, BJP Legislator Phool Singh Meena Goes Back To College

BJP MLA Phool Singh Meena was encouraged to continue studies by his daughters.

Age is just a number for 59-year-old BJP MLA Phool Singh Meena. He has enrolled himself in a graduation course after being encouraged by his daughters.

The BJP legislator had to discontinue his studies after the death of his father. During a campaign to educate young tribal girls in the area, the legislator said he often felt the need to become educated

He filled the examination form from an open board for class 10 in 2013, but could not take the test due to his busy schedule as an MLA. He appeared for exams in 2016 and cleared it. Then in 2016-2017, he passed class 12.

Mr Meena said he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Beti Bachao Beti Padao campaign and encouraged girls in his constituency to enroll themselves in schools. He announced free plane rides to Jaipur for girls scoring more than 80 per cent in secondary and higher secondary examinations.

He said, "Two students were provided free plane rides to Jaipur in 2016 and six in 2017. They were felicitated by the chief minister and her cabinet colleagues and also given a tour of the state Legislative Assembly."

"While encouraging others to study, I felt deep pain that I did not complete my education. My daughters sensed the pain and motivated me to go back to school," He said.

Mr Meena, who recently appeared for BA first year exams, believes people's representatives need to be educated to be able to motivate other.

