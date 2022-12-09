2 Children Killed, 50 Injured As Cylinders Explode At Rajasthan Wedding

A leak in the gas cylinders led to the powerful blast, officials said.

Two children have died and around 50 people were injured after two gas cylinders exploded during a wedding in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Thursday. A leak in the gas cylinders that were kept where the wedding feast was being prepared led to the powerful blast, officials said.

A portion of the house also collapsed due to the impact of the blast.

Twelve people are reported to have received serious burn injuries.

The incident took place in Bhungra village, about 60 kms from Jodhpur.

"It's a very serious accident. 52 people have been referred to MGH hospital. Treatment is going on," Himanshu Gupta, District Collector, said, according to news agency ANI.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is expected to visit the injured in the hospital this evening.