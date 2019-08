17 Injured In Jaipur Clash, Mobile Internet Suspended In Some Parts

Members from both communities clashed and threw stones. (Representational)

Seventeen people, including policemen, were injured when members of two communities threw stones at each other in Jaipur, prompting the police to used teargas to control the mob, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Mobile Internet services have been suspended in some areas of the city and additional policemen deployed following the clash.

Trouble started when members of one community blocked the Delhi highway in front of Eidgah near Galta Gate on Monday night and threw stones at a Haridwar-bound bus, leaving some passengers injured.

This led to tension in the area and members from both communities clashed and threw stones.

"When policemen reached the spot to control the situation, they were also attacked. The situation was later brought under control," the police official said.

The mob vandalised 15 vehicles. Windowpanes of cars were broken and one motorcycle was torched.

"17 people, including two policemen, were injured in the clashes," Additional Police Commissioner Ajaypal Lamba said.

The police had to lob tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

On Sunday, some members of the minority community had allegedly misbehaved with Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) near Galta Gate and there was resentment among the majority community members over the matter.

"Primary information is that a minor accident was the cause of the blockade last night. However, the matter is being probed to ascertain the exact cause," Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said.

He said some of the accused have been identified.

Mr Lamba said mobile Internet services have been suspended in ten police station area.

"Additional policemen have been deployed in the area and the situation is under control," he said.

