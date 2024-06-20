Explained: The 'Samosa Caucus' In US Congress And Who Belongs To It

The caucus includes members from both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Indian-origin Suhas Subramanyam won the Democratic primary in Virginia, United States, likely making him the newest member of the “Samosa Caucus” in US Congress. He is set to compete in the general election for a House seat that includes parts of Washington suburbs.

What is the “Samosa Caucus” in the US Parliament?

"Samosa Caucus" is a nickname given to a group of Indian-American lawmakers in the US Congress. It refers to the growing number of Indian-American legislators who are of South Asian descent, particularly those of Indian origin.

The name is a playful nod to the popular Indian snack "samosa”. The term was coined around 2018 by Raja Krishnamoorthi from Illinois, to celebrate the growing influence of Indian-Americans in US politics.

The caucus includes members from both the House of Representatives and the Senate who have roots in India or South Asia and who often work together on issues relevant to the Indian-American community, as well as broader issues of interest to South Asian constituents in the United States.

Who are parts of the “Samosa Caucus”?

Currently, there are six US Representatives of Indian descent serving in the Samosa Caucus, all of whom belong to the Democratic Party.

They are – Shri Thanedar representing Michigan's 13th District, Dr Ami Bera from California's 6th District, Ro Khanna from California's 17th District, Pramila Jayapal representing Washington's 7th District and Raja Krishnamoorthi from Illinois's 8th District.

Vice President Kamala Harris, though not a member of the House, presides over the Senate.

Suhas Subramanyam, having won his Democratic primary in Virginia, could potentially join this esteemed group if successful in the upcoming general election.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the “Samosa Caucus” during his speech to the US Congress. “There are millions here, who have roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this chamber,” he said at the time, as per the Indian Express.

He praised their contributions to American politics and diversity, noting US Vice President Kamala Harris's historic role. “I am told that the Samosa Caucus is now the flavour of the House. I hope it grows and brings the full diversity of Indian cuisine here.”