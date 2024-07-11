Watch: Indian-Origin UK MP Shivani Raja Takes Oath On Bhagavad Gita

Shivani Raja's oath-taking ceremony was met with praise from the internet.

Indian-origin Shivani Raja has become the first Conservative MP to win the Leicester East seat in 37 years. This victory was marked by a symbolic oath-taking ceremony on July 10, where she swore her allegiance to the UK Parliament on the sacred Bhagavad Gita.



“It was an honour to be sworn into Parliament today to represent Leicester East,” the Gujarati businesswoman wrote in a post on X. “I was truly proud to swear my allegiance to His Majesty King Charles on the Gita.”

Ms Raja's oath-taking ceremony was met with praise from the internet.



“May Bhagavad Gita enlighten you to govern in the best possible manner,” a user commented under her post.

Another said, “Shivani, well done. It's also good to see that you gave due respect to our holy scriptures.”

Someone said it was nice to see her “taking pride in one's own religion and culture.”

Shivani Raja's significant victory broke the Labour Party's 37-year hold on the constituency. The 29-year-old secured 14,526 votes, defeating Labour's Rajesh Agrawal, who received just 10,100 votes. The constituency saw a highly contested election with several high-profile candidates, including former MPs Claude Webbe and Keith Vaz, who ran as independents.



In her post-election statement, Ms Raja acknowledged the magnitude of the task ahead, stating, "It indeed is time for a change, and that change is Leicester turns blue."

The recent UK elections saw the Labour Party securing 411 seats, while the Conservative Party was reduced to only 121 seats. The Liberal Democrats won 72 seats, and the Scottish National Party secured nine seats.



Sinn Fein won seven seats in Northern Ireland, and the Democratic Unionist Party won five.