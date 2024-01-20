Watch: Car Rally Organised By Indians In Sydney Ahead Of Ram Temple Event

People celebrated the occasion with fireworks and waving 'Shree Ram' flags.

Just a day away from the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Indian community in Sydney celebrated the occasion by organising a car rally on Saturday.

In the event, more than 100 cars participated attracting hundreds of 'Ram Bhakts' and passersby in the neighbourhood.

In the visuals captured by ANI, cars were seen lined up on the roads and people were dancing and holding flags inscribed with images of Lord Ram.

#WATCH | Indian diaspora in Sydney, Australia gather to celebrate the upcoming pranpratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple. More than 100 cars participated in the rally and 5000 people attended the celebrations. pic.twitter.com/mQtPMCgk7g — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

Amid the growing excitement and anticipation over the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, more celebrations have been planned across hundreds of temples in Australia in the next two days.

Earlier in the US, hundreds of Indians organised a car rally in Edison, New Jersey.

More than 350 cars participated in the rally. Visuals accessed by ANI showed people from the Hindu community holding flags inscribed with images of Lord Ram and cars lining up on the streets.

Meanwhile, the President of the Mauritius Sanatan Dharm Temples Federation, Bhojraj Ghoorbin informed that all temples in Mauritius will organise Ramayan Chanting on January 22, commemorating the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple on January 22.

A host of leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life have been invited to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

