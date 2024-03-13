Video: Indian-American Flashes, Threatens To Kill Dock Worker Over Yacht Parking

The Indian-origin business in an Instagram post said there are "two sides to every story"

The owner of a $4.5 million Lamborghini yacht in San Diego, refused parking by a dock worker, exposed his genitals and threatened to kill him.

The man, identified as Indian-origin businessman Ajay Thakore, also goes by the name Ace Rogers. The incident occurred on Sunday when Mr Thakore wanted to park at the Seaforth Boat Rental to pick someone up, according to Daily Mail.

The businessman was refused parking by a 21-year-old dock worker, following which he reportedly became aggressive.

Video footage showed him abusing the worker and allegedly making threats - he is reportedly heard saying, “I'll kill you! I will kill you! You know I'll kill you! I will kill you! I will kill you!”

Mr Thakore then pulled down his pants and exposed himself, making inappropriate gestures towards the worker, the video showed. He also throws money into the water.

Now, one of Mr Thakore's employees responded to the viral incident, stating that he was present that day and was invited to his boss' yacht when the incident happened.

He claimed that the two workers from the rental company physically got in his way and “the situation became tense”. There was a lot of screaming back and forth, he said, adding that he “didn't fully understand protocol” and felt “threatened” when he was going to step on the boat.

He claimed that his boss “flipped as he is very protective of his employees”. The employee claimed he was told to step back and it was “a confusing situation that became very tense”.

The video was shared on Ajay Thakore's official Instagram page, where he claimed that there are “two sides to every story".

In the caption, Mr Thakore explained, "It's easy to paint a picture with edited video clips from cell phones, but it's hard to explain context and look at a situation from all sides." Mr Thakore defended his employee, claiming he was being restricted, restrained, and threatened while attempting to board the yacht.

“As a leader, I defend my own fiercely with everything I have, and I will never apologize for that,” he wrote.

He claimed that it takes “two sides to escalate a situation” stating, “You can choose to believe that I just pulled up to a dock and started yelling, or you can realize that a lot happened before the cameras were rolling. You can also see we are leaving the scene, deescalating the situation, and not approaching to threaten.”

Mr Thakore addressed perceptions attached to the wealthy and famous, stating, "Successful people become so for a reason. I will always defend my own, it doesn't matter how many cameras are out. If you want to f*ck around, you are going to find out.”

In 2021, Ajay Thakore got into a feud with a local pizza place called American Pizza Manufacturing when they allegedly told him to move his car parked in front of their store.