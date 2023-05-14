US Confirms Indian-American As Envoy For Global Women's Issues Office

Dr Geeta Rao Gupta is known internationally as a leader in promoting gender equality

The US Senate confirmed Dr Geeta Rao Gupta, an Indian-American, for the position of Ambassador-at-Large for the Office of Global Women's Issues in the State Department.

"Dr Geeta Rao Gupta was confirmed by the US Senate as the Ambassador-at-Large for the Office of Global Women's Issues. @StateDept looks forward to her efforts to promote women and girls' rights through US foreign policy," tweeted The Secretary's Office of Global Women's Issues.

President Joe Biden nominated Gupta for this role, and she received confirmation with a vote of 51 to 47 earlier this week.

Gupta is known internationally as a leader in promoting gender equality and women's economic security and US State Department welcomed her appointment.

The State Department tweeted Friday it "looks forward to her efforts to promote women and girls' rights through US foreign policy."

Gupta worked closely with various United Nations (UN) agencies and programs. She worked as the Executive Director of the UN Foundation's 3D Programme for Girls and Women.

She also advises the UNAIDS Global Coalition on Women and AIDS and is on the boards of InterAction and the Moriah Fund.

She also held the position of co-chair of the UN Millennium Project Task Force on Education and Gender Equality.

Peter Yeo, Senior Vice President for the UN Foundation, said Gupta's appointment underscores US commitment to gender equity at a time when women's basic human rights and welfare are at risk around the world.

"Dr Gupta is a deeply admired leader with extensive experience in the priority areas of the Office of Global Women's issues, said Michelle Milford Morse, Vice President of the UN Foundation's Girls and Women Strategy. This is a critical role for US global leadership, and Dr Gupta will fulfil it with great distinction," he said.

Gupta's expertise in gender and development spans several decades. She has served on an oversight committee for the World Health Organisation's Health Emergencies Programme and co-chaired the World Bank's Global Gender-based Violence Task Force.

Furthermore, Gupta has held the position of President at the International Center for Research on Women and has received numerous awards, including the 2006 Anne Roe Award from Harvard University and the 2007 "Women Who Mean Business" Award from the Washington Business Journal.

Dr Gupta's educational background includes a PhD in Social Psychology from Bangalore University in India, as well as an MPhil and MA from the University of Delhi. Her wealth of experience and accolades make her an excellent choice for this important role in advancing women's rights globally.

