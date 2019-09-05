Karnataka Man Jumps Into US Waterfall To Save Friend, Drowns

Koyyalamudi Ajay Kumar jumped into the water at Turner falls to save his friend

A 24-year-old man from Karnataka's Raichur, who was studying in Texas, drowned in Turner falls in the US while trying to save his friend, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when Koyyalamudi Ajay Kumar, a resident of Sindanur Taluk in Raichur, jumped into the water body to save his friend and in the process, both drowned, they said.

Mr Kumar was studying at the University of Texas, Arlington.

His body is likely to arrive at his home town on Thursday, police added.

