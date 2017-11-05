Sushma Swaraj Assures Help To Family Of Sikh Boy Beaten Up In US School

According to news reports, the 14-year-old Sikh boy was punched and knocked down by his classmate in Washington State. His father alleged that his son was targeted because he is of Indian descent.

Indians Abroad | | Updated: November 05, 2017 19:12 IST
66 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sushma Swaraj Assures Help To Family Of Sikh Boy Beaten Up In US School

Sushma Swaraj said that the Indian consulate was in touch with the school (File)

New Delhi:  External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today assured all help and assistance to the family of a Sikh boy who was allegedly beaten in Washington State in the US.

According to news reports, the 14-year-old Sikh boy was punched and knocked down by his classmate in Washington State. His father alleged that his son was targeted because he is of Indian descent.

"I have received the report from our Consulate in San Francisco. Our consulate is in touch with the community leaders and is also contacting the school authorities. We will provide all help and assistance as per wishes of the family," Ms Swaraj said.

Trending

Sikh Boy beaten up in USASikh Boy

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................