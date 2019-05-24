Seven Indians Arrested After Shootout In Nepal

Seven Indians were arrested in Nepal following a shootout near a temple. (Representational)

Seven Indians have been arrested in Nepal following a shootout with the police near a temple on Thursday.

The accused, who hail from Bihar's Samastipur district, include one Ravi Mallik who has sustained a bullet injury in the ensuing gun battle, the police said in a statement.

They were arrested as they gathered near the Bihar Kunda temple of Janakpur for committing loot, they added.

The police have also seized two pistols, two rounds of bullet, a magazine, one knife and two motorcycles.

