Pregnant Indian-Origin Woman Found Dead In Punjab Canal, Husband Suspect

Two people have been arrested in the murder.

The body of a missing pregnant Indian-origin woman from Australia has been recovered from Bhakra Canal in Punjab's Ferozepur district. The woman's husband plotted her murder and sent his lover from Australia to Punjab to kill her, police said.

"The woman's husband was having an extra-marital affair. The husband and the woman, he loved, are the key suspects in the murder," Senior Superintendent Of Police Sandeep Goyal, Ferozepur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Ravneet Kaur, the woman who was murdered, came to her parental home in a village in Ferozepur on March 14. She was last seen having a video call with her husband, Jaspreet. Her brother told police she went out of the home while she was having the video call and was kidnapped.

Police said Jaspreet was having an extra-marital affair with a married woman, Kiranjeet Kaur. She came to Punjab at Jaspreet's behest and killed Ravneet with the help of her sister and another relative.

A case has been registered against four people - Jaspreet Kaur, Kiranjeet Kaur, Kiranjeet's sister, Tiranjeet Kaur, and her relative Sandeep Singh.

Tiranjeet and Sandeep have been arrested and further probe is on. Police said they are in touch with authorities to initiate deportation process for Jaspreet and Kiranjeet.

(With inputs from ANI)

