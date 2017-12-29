Leading Indian Councillor Honoured By Queen Elizabeth II In United Kingdom

Ranjit Dheer, a leading Indian-origin magistrate councillor, has been honoured by Queen Elizabeth II with a prestigious award for his services to the UK government.Announcing this, the official government publication, the London Gazette said Mr Dheer was first elected as a Councillor in Ealing in 1982 and has won eight local government elections in the past 35 years.Mr Dheer, 75, was named in the New Year Honours list for 2018 for services to local government.During this long period, he has served the borough as a chair of many committees, school boards and public bodies as well as a deputy mayor and mayor.He is the longest-serving Deputy Leader of the Council in the UK, having been first elected to this post in 2005.Currently, he is also Ealing's cabinet portfolio holder for community services and safety.He has served as a Justice of the Peace (Magistrate) and as a member judge of the Employment Tribunals.