Indian Student Commits Suicide At University In UAE

A 19-year-old Indian has committed suicide by allegedly jumping from a building at a university campus in the UAE, a media report said today.



Officials found the student lying in a pool of blood and pronounced him dead, Khaleej Times reported.



The identity of the victim was not revealed by the police.



According to a friend of the student, he had come to the university with his father to pay his fees and told his father that he wanted to use the washroom. It was after this that he jumped from the building.



"He was absolutely normal when he spoke to me last night before the incident," the friend said, adding that he did not notice any signs of depression.



The police are currently carrying out an investigation to ascertain the cause of his extreme step and ruled out any criminal motive behind the incident.



In a statement, Murdoch University, Dubai said: "We wish to express our sincere condolences to family members, friends and colleagues.



"We are working closely with the relevant authorities.



The University is also providing counselling services to all students and staff".



