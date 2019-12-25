2 Indian Students On Christmas Break In Dubai Killed In Road Accident: Report

The students were returning from a Christmas party when they met with an accident. (Representational)

Two Indian students were killed in a road accident in Dubai in the early hours of Christmas Day on Wednesday, according to media reports.

Rohit Krishnakumar, 19, and Sharat Kumar, 21, both from Kerala, were returning from a Christmas party when they met with the accident, The Khaleej Times reported.

Both died on the spot, the paper said.

While Mr Krishnakumar was pursuing higher studies in the UK, Sharat Kumar was studying at a university in the US, it said.

They were spending their university break in Dubai with their families.

The two had completed their schooling in Delhi Private School, Dubai, the Gulf News reported.