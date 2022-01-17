Indian-Origin Scotland Yard Officer Dismissed For Misconduct

Davinder Kandohla is said to have indulged in discreditable conduct

An Indian-origin chief inspector in London's Scotland Yard police force has been dismissed for "gross misconduct" without notice following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS).

Davinder Kandohla was found to have breached Standards of Professional Behaviour, amounting to "gross misconduct", in relation to honesty and integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, duties and responsibilities and discreditable conduct.

"The breaches related to failing to declare a conflict of interest while taking part in his own promotion process, providing a misleading account to professional standards officers during an investigation into expenses he had claimed and conduct towards junior members of staff,” the Met Police said in a statement following a misconduct hearing on Sunday.

A fellow officer, Chief Superintendent Paul Martin, was also dismissed without notice for similar charges as well as failing to declare a conflict of interest while assisting in the promotion process for Kandohla.

Martin was found to have breached Standards of Professional Behaviour, amounting to gross misconduct, in relation to honesty and integrity, orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities, authority, respect and courtesy, and equality and diversity.

“The breaches related to, misusing a corporate credit card, conduct towards more junior members of staff including a pregnant colleague and failing to declare a conflict of interest while assisting in a promotion process for Chief Inspector Davinder Kandohla,” the Met Police said.

A third officer, Sergeant James Di-Luzio, was found to have breached Standards of Professional Behaviour, amounting to misconduct, in relation to, orders and instructions, duties and responsibilities, and authority, respect and courtesy. He was issued with "management advice".

All the breaches are said to have occurred between 2017 and 2019.

Met Police Commander Catherine Roper said: “The behaviour demonstrated by these officers has no place in the Met. It is right they have been subject to a detailed and thorough investigation by the DPS, resulting in a misconduct hearing and the subsequent sanctions.

"Three of the officers were of a leadership rank and should have been setting a strong example for the standards we hold in the Met. Instead they abused their trusted positions; in particular in the way they spoke to and treated more junior members of staff was appalling. This behaviour will not be tolerated by anyone in the Met and we will continue to investigate and hold to account those who act in this manner.” The DPS investigation began in July 2018 following allegations that Chief Supt Martin and Chief Inspector Kandohla had breached Standards of Professional Behaviour as part of Chief Inspector Kandohla's promotion process.

A further investigation was launched in September 2019 after concerns were raised about other breaches of professional standards, including inappropriate behaviour in the workplace and improper financial expenditure.

