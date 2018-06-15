Indian-Origin Gang Hacked Man To Death For Cheating In UK: Court

London court said two of the killers covered their faces with turbans

Four Indian-origin gang members have been found guilty of hacking a 28-year-old Sikh man to death two years ago as revenge for an extramarital affair with one of their wives in London. Gurinder Singh cried out for help as the masked gang chopped off his fingers with knives and swords and went on to attack him with a wooden club and a hammer in Southall, west London, in July 2016.

At the end of a nine-week trial in the Old Bailey court in London this week, Amandeep Sandhu, 30, and Ravinder Singh-Shergil, 31, were convicted of murder.

Vishal Soba, 30, was cleared of murder, but found guilty of manslaughter and assisting an offender. Kuldeep Dhillon, 27, was also cleared of murder by the jury but convicted of manslaughter and intimidation.

Judge Christopher Moss remanded the killers in custody until sentencing on June 22.

Gurinder Singh, also called Sukhjinder Singh, suffered 48 separate injuries to his head and body, and two of his fingers were recovered from the scene of the attack the following day, the Daily Mirror reported.

Two of the killers covered their faces with turbans and another wore a balaclava as they hacked at their rival.

Dhillon and the victim lived together between 2008 and 2012, but they fell out when Dhillon discovered Gurinder Singh had been sleeping with his wife. The gang followed the victim as he left his Southall home late on July 30, 2016 in his car and was set upon by the gang.

"It was brutal, it was sustained and vicious. There can be no doubt that those who were responsible for wielding the weapons intended to kill," prosecutor Alan Kent told the jury during the murder trial.

Palwinder Multani, 36, who drove the killers to the scene, admitted manslaughter and became the key witness for the prosecution. He said he saw Gurinder Singh lying on the floor with two men "chopping him with swords", one stabbing him with a knife, with the other beating him with a "wooden bar", the newspaper reported.

The victim made it to his feet and limped off but another car, driven by Dhillon, swerved into him and knocked him back down. He was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery on multiple stab wounds, but he died the following day.



