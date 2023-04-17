Indian-Origin Woman Killed, Daughter Injured In Accident In Sri Lanka

The police said the driver lost control of the car due to high speed (Representational)

A 67-year-old Australian woman of Indian origin was killed and two persons, including her daughter, were injured on Monday when the car in which they were travelling plunged from a cliff in Sri Lanka.

The woman, who was identified as Prakash Sharita Devi and two others were travelling when their car met with an accident at Dara Wanguwa in Hemmathagama, the Colombo Page news portal reported.

Police said the driver of the car, a resident of Wattala and a 30-year-old woman who were injured in the accident were admitted to the Gampola Hospital.

Ms Devi was identified as a resident of Sydney, Australia.

The police said preliminary investigations revealed that the driver lost control of the car due to high speed and it ran off the road and rolled down the cliff.