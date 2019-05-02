Indian Man Slips Into Dubai Creek, Drowns While Fishing: Report

The dead person is from Kollam in Kerala and is survived by wife and 2 children. (Representational)

An Indian man drowned when he slipped into the Dubai Creek while fishing with his friends, according to a media report on Thursday.

The incident happened when Sahad Abdul Salam was fishing with his friends in Jaddaf district and suddenly slipped into the creek through a water hole, the Khaleej Times reported.

The dead person belongs to Kollam in Kerala and is survived by his wife and two children.

As soon as the police received the information about the incident, a team from the port police station rushed to the site.

Coast guard divers searched for the man and recovered his lifeless body which was then taken to the General Department of Forensic Medicine.

The body would be handed over to the family after the completion of legal and administrative procedures.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.